Mr Miles Guo is being held in federal jail due to his possession of exclusive Intel about how the CCP has corrupted the people in power in the US through the BGY strategy

03/28/2023 In an interview with America First News, Nicole provided an update on Miles Guo's arrest and highlighted that he is being held in federal jail due to his possession of exclusive Intel about how the CCP has corrupted the people in power in the US through the BGY strategy. Mr. Miles Guo also dropped a bombshell about Fauci's personal relationship with the general director of the Wuhan bio-weapon lab, where COVID-19 was allegedly manufactured and released purposefully. Mr. Miles Guo's arrest suggests the weaponization of the DOJ and FBI by CCP.





03/28/2023 在接受《美国第一新闻》的采访时，妮可提供了关于郭文贵先生被捕的最新情况，并强调他被关押在联邦监狱是因为他掌握了关于中共如何通过“蓝金黄计划”腐蚀美国当权者的独家情报。郭文贵先生还爆料了一个重磅丑闻，即福奇与武汉病毒研究所所长的亲密关系，中共病毒就是在这个实验室制造并故意被释放到全世界的。郭文贵先生的被捕表明了中共对美国司法部和FBI的武器化。