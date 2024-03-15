Create New Account
MEET THE MINI-MELEI SUICIDE PUPPET WHO'S TRYING TO BLOW UP VENEZUELA
HEY - SHE'S GOT NOTHING ON MILEI'S SISTER ("THE BOSS") BUT SHE TICKS THE GLOBO BOXES

Machado - Extension of Citgo protection would benefit creditors

https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/extension-citgo-protection-would-benefit-creditors-venezuela-candidate-machado-2024-02-09/

MY PAST MELEI SUICIDE PUPPETS VIDEOS (3)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/yihoxQs5XbZr/

https://www.bitchute.com/video/jJ9YvupiOtTf/

https://www.bitchute.com/video/A5UFfcIqvKdD/

Atjantic Council (Max Blumenthal) - https://consortiumnews.com/2019/10/14/dcs-atlantic-council-raked-in-funding-from-hunter-bidens-corruption-stained-ukrainian-employer-while-courting-his-vp-father/

EL PAIS - https://english.elpais.com/international/2023-10-24/the-journey-of-maria-corina-machado-from-seeking-us-help-to-topple-chavismo-to-trying-to-defeat-it-at-the-polls.html

Machado 2014 - https://www.upi.com/Top_News/World-News/2014/12/03/Machado-faces-indictment-for-plotting-to-kill-Venezuelas-president/6901417639752/

Atlantic Council video - https://www.youtube.com/shorts/iivstZBnkQo

Mirrored - Remarque88

REMARQUE88/CROWNUTS CHANNELS GiveSendGo Donation link - https://www.givesendgo.com/GBUJ1

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

Time To Think : https://hannahmichaels.wordpress.com/

globalismcoupngo

