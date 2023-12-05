Liz Gunn NZ Government Whistleblower !!!

Journalist Liz Gunn joins Maria Zeee after releasing the most damning data to date on COVID crimes, with NZ Ministry of Health whistleblower data showing the death of New Zealanders directly from the COVID injections in a dataset that can be used by EVERY country to hold the criminals accountable.

Watch the full report here: https://rumble.com/v3ynskd-operation-m.o.a.r-mother-of-all-revelations.html

Expect the main-stream-media to distract us from this information by drumming up exaggerated stories about war or Hamas or some other bullshit!