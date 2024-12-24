450) DEFEATING DEMONS AND RESTORING SPIRITUALITY – SUSAN ASHLEY, CLAIRE EDWARDS AND JERRY MARZINSKY

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
An interview to Jerry Marzinsky by Susan Ashley, Claire Edwards — Defeating Demons And Restoring Spirituality: a Practical Guide For Your Life & Post Script By Susan Ashley.
Recommended links:
Jerry Marzinsky's website: https://www.jerrymarzinsky.com/
The Mace Energy Method: http://www.causisminstitute.com/
An Amazing Journey into the Psychotic Mind: Breaking the Spell of the Ivory Tower: https://www.amazon.com/AMAZING-JOURNEY-INTO-PSYCHOTIC-MIND/dp/0359783368
Sherry Swiney's "That's a Lie" program: https://keyholejourney.wordpress.com/2016/07/21/the-thats-a-lie-program/
Donate to spread the word: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?cmd=_donations&business=DPL2K2533M5WY¤cy_code=USD&source=url&Z3JncnB0=
Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/EngineeringSanity/
#ThePresenceofOtherWorlds #JerryMarzinsky #Schizophrenia
The Mace Energy Method Practitioners: https://www.causisminstitute.com//therapy/directory/
Carlos Castaneda on the predators: https://www.goodreads.com/quotes/8705957-we-have-a-predator-that-came-from-the-depths-of
Sherry Swiney's "That's a Lie" program: https://keyholejourney.wordpress.com/2016/07/21/the-thats-a-lie-program/
Masaru Emoto’s water crystals: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bD15dWmwh2M
Psalm 23 – King James Version: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Psalm+23&version=KJV
My website is available at ForLifeonEarth: https://forlifeonearth.weebly.com/ for more information on my work:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cglH7UO0OX4D
https://rumble.com/user/ForLifeonEarth