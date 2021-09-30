How to breakthrough from Anger to Courage?

In the videos “Pearls of Wisdom” Katharina is answering Questions from her students.

Today my guest is Kat Mekareeyawat and her questions are:

1) how can we breakthrough from anger to courage?

2) Is cultivating loving and kindness a good way to transform anger? It does feel so fake sometimes.

3) There is a saying that the heart has the ability to transform. Can you share about the heart it’s intelligence?

4) Beside anger, how can we transform other fear based emotions once they arise? Some say do nothing just witness while others say do something such as to express them through sports, arts, music, dancing, etc.



This video is dedicated to every body who is ready to move beyond limitation to find the real potential and take back their Heritage as a Divine Being having a Human experience!





If you want to ask a question, Katharina is happy to answer... if she can!

Katharina is a spiritual teacher since 4 decades, traveling the world and teaching. As an "old soul" her only goal is to help human beings to see beyond the material/persona limitations. She is retired and lives in Chiang Rai Thailand where she has started to grow her own food, planted a huge orchard of fruit and other trees.



You can contact us in our “Pearl of Wisdom” group at Telegram. Here the invitation Link for the "Pearl of Wisdom Group”:

https://t.me/joinchat/FSEkGVEsmdkwYjk1

or contact me @KatharinaBless

If you want to send an email, use my full name (as above) at gmail.com