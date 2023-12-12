Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Social Purge Explodes!
channel image
The Velain Report
0 Subscribers
25 views
Published a day ago

The Presidential Election is in full swing and so too is the purge of conservative podcasts and talk-shows that do not align with the WHO or the CDC, or the WEF, or the U.N.. The Biden administration and his alphabet intelligence agencies are in out in force working hard to remove freedom of speech and to force the narrative of conversation in their direction. 

Join us for our morning podcast at The Velain Report to learn more!

The Social Purge Explodes!

https://rumble.com/v3yh8c1-the-social-purge-explodes.html

 

Be sure to visit us at: https://www.TheVelainReport.com

 

Watch the Velain Report podcast in video format here:
https://www.youtube.com/@TheVelainReport77

 

SUPPORT THE VELAIN REPORT PODCAST:

By visiting our website at: https://www.TheVelainReport.com

Stripe: https://donate.stripe.com/cN2eVb4PP4wX1rOfZ0

Paypal: https://www.paypal.com/biz/fund?id=PUDGHV7WL6E6E  

Our Patreon Page: https://www.patreon.com/HolyImpactMinistries

Or you can send to: Holy Impact Ministries P.O. Box 233 Carrollton Ohio 44615

Email:

[email protected]

 

Our Patriot Supply Link:

https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=4701850.0178d9

 

 

Keywords
newstrendingconservativereportpodcastchristianmediapurgesocialinformationvelain

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket