https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ezVib_giTFo

Original link and notes: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sT6Me2Sku8k
145,227 views Sep 7, 2016 Public vs. Private | Legal vs. Lawful | Matter vs Spirit | Debit vs. Credit | Legal Title vs. Beneficial Title | Accounts Payable vs. Accounts Relievable etc..... [Please forgive any typographical errors.]
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.