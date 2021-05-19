THOMAS LEVY, MD, JD, NEUTRALIZING TOXINS WITH VITAMIN C & HYDROGEN PEROXIDE

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We were perfectly created by God. Many times, we cause this perfectly created body to malfunction by the way we treat ourselves. Once we damage our body or get a diagnosis, we might continue making matters worse. Board certified cardiologist, Thomas Levy, MD, JD, saw firsthand how toxins from the teeth affected the heart. But there are more ways we assault our body. Dr. Levy will share how vitamin C, if properly administered, can help neutralize the toxicity in the body.
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