Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
CAGNEY & LACEY LOSE THEIR BLOODY 🧠❌ MINDS
channel image
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
463 Subscribers
66 views
Published 14 hours ago

Source: https://gab.com/KeepNHGranite/posts/111088258933838512


Thumbnail: https://www.bestbuy.com/site/cagney-lacey-the-complete-series-32-discs-dvd/20735626.p?skuId=20735626


~ Online predator solicits nude photos of an 11-year-old girl

~ Her father finds out and calls the police (at 6:00PM)

~ Police arrive at midnight

~ Girl cop immediately threatens to arrest the child for creating child porn


Proper commentary on this police response would result in its own police response.


But the feeling of sickened rage in your gut says it all.


Coach Dave and my bud, Randy

https://www.brighteon.com/15416290-f25f-44c6-b97e-f043c4f610d6


https://coachdavelive.com/event/prepare-to-stand

Keywords
traffickingcanstvfbcagney and lacey

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket