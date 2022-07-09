Is God's Work Being Done By Aliens?

Part 2 of 3. This was a Preparing for Alien Contact Meetup on July 2, 2022 with Mark Fiorentino. Mark spent most of his career in the high-techindustry. As an electronic technician at Harris Government Systems he worked on a Killer Satellite missile guidance system. He worked for IBM for sixteen years trouble-shooting computer systems and hardware. He received a prestigious Division Award for helping the company save millions of dollars by preventing difficult-to-fix circuit board assemblies from being thrown away.



He also designed, built and automated testing of electronic devices to assist in improving the quality of IBM's products and

manufacturing process. He received Outstanding Achievements awards for those projects as well.

Master of Reality is his first book. For more information, please

visit https://www.super-relativity.com/

Book Trailer for the Master of Reality https://youtu.be/kyTFxHgYi7k

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