Funk Pioneer, MC Katia (47) has Blood Clot & Has part of her foot amputated
Published 14 hours ago

Funk Pioneer, MC Katia.
47-year-old Blood Clot🩸
Has part of her foot amputated.
Early July she was admitted to remove a 5cm fibroid from her uterus in Rio de Janeiro.
"FOR THE LOVE OF GOD, STOP TALKING ABOUT VACCINE SIDE EFFECTS AND GO VACCINATE!!!"
https://extra.globo.com/famosos/noticia/2023/07/internada-em-cti-mc-katia-tem-parte-do-pe-amputado.ghtml
https://twitter.com/David83823494/status/1686718127587860482

Mirrored - Sudden Death

