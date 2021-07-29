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Expert Cardiologist Warns Covid Vaccines Could Cause Mad Cow Disease
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110 views • July 29, 2021
Stop the experiments now. People wake the heck up. Its all a setup. The
gene therapies are deadly and dangerous. Demand ALL SHOTS ARE STOPPED.
Pharma knows the dangers and willingly deceive. We need PROSECUTIONS.
They do not give out true numbers of injection deaths - they hide them. it's many thousands who have died from them but they won't let your know that. They want that deadly shot into everyone! POPULATION REDUCTION IS THE REAL GOAL.
source:
https://www.brighteon.com/5ecb4b2d-a34d-488d-a313-a42df76fb80c
gene therapies are deadly and dangerous. Demand ALL SHOTS ARE STOPPED.
Pharma knows the dangers and willingly deceive. We need PROSECUTIONS.
They do not give out true numbers of injection deaths - they hide them. it's many thousands who have died from them but they won't let your know that. They want that deadly shot into everyone! POPULATION REDUCTION IS THE REAL GOAL.
source:
https://www.brighteon.com/5ecb4b2d-a34d-488d-a313-a42df76fb80c
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