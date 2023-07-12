Create New Account
Viewer Discretion Advised: This video may contain content disturbing to some people

Kamau Kambon says EXTERMINATE white people
This aired live on CSPAN and NO mass media talking head (including Tucker Carlson) would touch it with a 10' pole. Had this been a white man saying THE EXACT SAME THING about blacks,  jews, asians, persians, mexicans or ANY non-Whites or non-christians   we would STILL be hearing about it today.


