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Louis Fouché, acte 1 : Santé et néolibéralisme
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40 views • March 26, 2021
18 mars 2021 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TlB-JR_0UT0
Ethique TV : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRofotOx4kXsNs3b1S9cmWA
Louis Fouché, acte 1 "Santé et néolibéralisme" : https://youtu.be/TlB-JR_0UT0
Louis Fouché, acte 2 "Permaculture humaine" : https://youtu.be/-R78t9EU_lo
Louis Fouché, acte 3 "Arts militants" : https://youtu.be/164P2YsdKVs
Site du collectif : https://reinfocovid.fr/
Paul Ardenne, La culture du néolibéralisme : https://youtu.be/dGAiiQwxNr8
Images et concept : Stéphane Chatry
Post-production : Flavien Moras
Développements web : Stéphane Dion
Production :Artivism Contemporary Art
Musique « Sur la même longueur d'onde » de Kaddour Hadadi / HK & les Saltimbanks
Ethique TV : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRofotOx4kXsNs3b1S9cmWA
Louis Fouché, acte 1 "Santé et néolibéralisme" : https://youtu.be/TlB-JR_0UT0
Louis Fouché, acte 2 "Permaculture humaine" : https://youtu.be/-R78t9EU_lo
Louis Fouché, acte 3 "Arts militants" : https://youtu.be/164P2YsdKVs
Site du collectif : https://reinfocovid.fr/
Paul Ardenne, La culture du néolibéralisme : https://youtu.be/dGAiiQwxNr8
Images et concept : Stéphane Chatry
Post-production : Flavien Moras
Développements web : Stéphane Dion
Production :Artivism Contemporary Art
Musique « Sur la même longueur d'onde » de Kaddour Hadadi / HK & les Saltimbanks
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