Maria Zeee





Jay Dyer is an author, comedian and TV presenter known for his deep analysis of Hollywood, geopolitics, and culture. He regularly hosts the final hour of the Alex Jones Show on Infowars.





He joins us to discuss the NWO in light of the Bible and supporting texts, as well as the Antichrist, Babylon, and Mark of the Beast which we are steadily progressing towards.





You can follow Jay's work via his website and Telegram Channel:





https://jaysanalysis.com/

https://t.me/jaydyer





Watch the interview referenced with Leo Zagami here:





https://zeeemedia.com/interview/vatican-expert-we-are-facing-an-end-times-scenario/





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Website:





https://www.zeeemedia.com





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https://t.me/zeeemedia





Dr. Zelenko has saved thousands of lives through his Z-Stack protocol, and has recently launched Z-DTox which he advises will help prevent blood clots, and help protect those with a compromised immune system, including those who have been vaccinated.





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https://zstacklife.com/?ref=MARIAZEEE





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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1ajwt9-jay-dyer-nwo-the-bible-end-times-antichrist-babylon-and-mark-of-the-beast.html



