Jay Dyer Maria Zeee: Orthodoxy The Religion of The Future_
Jay Dyer and Maria Zeee review the book ‘Orthodoxy & The Religion of The Future,’ highlighting the prophetic understanding of Father Seraphim Rose on how the religion of the future would be formed. Jay and Maria take us through each chapter, detailing how the New Age movement has crept into modern-day Christianity with the world eventually leading into a one-world religion which has roots in ancient mysticism, promoted by organisations such as the United Nations and many of the globalists we see today.

