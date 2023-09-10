An Epic Compilation of the Work of the BARS units of Russian Volunteer Fighters - on the Zaporozhe Front

An epic compilation of the work of the BARS units on the Zaporozhe front.
This compilation was compiled with videos from Sudoplatov volunteers - the legendary Zaporozhe volunteer battalion who recently signed contracts with the Russian Ministry of Defense.
