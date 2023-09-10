Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
An Epic Compilation of the Work of the BARS units of Russian Volunteer Fighters - on the Zaporozhe Front
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
952 Subscribers
185 views
Published Yesterday

An epic compilation of the work of the BARS units on the Zaporozhe front.

This compilation was compiled with videos from Sudoplatov volunteers - the legendary Zaporozhe volunteer battalion who recently signed contracts with the Russian Ministry of Defense.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket