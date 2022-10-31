Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Up to 80% of Heart Attacks ARE NOT CAUSED BY Blocked Arteries
610 views
channel image
1Human
Published 23 days ago |

Video source undetermined. Captured Feb 12-2021 while I was still learning how to capture videos that I couldn't download.

Big fan of Dr. Thomas Cowan - Author of The Contagion Myth

This one's for you FireMedic8 as I believe it coincides with your experience and what you saw on the job.

Keywords
heartattacksdr cowanblocked arteries

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket