Up to 80% of Heart Attacks ARE NOT CAUSED BY Blocked Arteries

Video source undetermined. Captured Feb 12-2021 while I was still learning how to capture videos that I couldn't download.
Big fan of Dr. Thomas Cowan - Author of The Contagion Myth
This one's for you FireMedic8 as I believe it coincides with your experience and what you saw on the job.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.