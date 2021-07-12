Difference Between Totalitarian Regimes vs Free Democracies, OMG, THERE IS NONE

American totalitarianism, new nukes, US-Cuba relations, Jovenel Moïse assassinated10 Jul, 2021 05:41Lee Camp looks into how Western notions of authoritarianism are disconnected from reality. The talking heads of imperialist propaganda will attack the enemies of US empire – with or without evidence – for economic inequality, a lack of freedom, illegitimate elections and whatever they think they can get away with saying. The same talking heads will also ignore or justify the existence of those same problems in the US and the societies of its allies.Google has suspended me from all their products, I must of been right on,subscribe to my other channels,ugetube.com,bit chute,ceflex.orgBrighteon,153news.net,Please help and donate,dr Meno on FACEBOOKJOIN THE FISCAL REVOLUTIONThe Fiscal Revolution, The Peaceful Revolution, & Bank RunsEUROPA THE LAST BATTLE - ALL 10 PARTS - Complete and Final Version (2019)