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Difference Between Totalitarian Regimes vs Free Democracies, OMG, THERE IS NONE
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100 views • July 12, 2021
American totalitarianism, new nukes, US-Cuba relations, Jovenel Moïse assassinated
10 Jul, 2021 05:41
https://www.rt.com/shows/redacted-tonight-summary/528815-american-totalitarianism-cuba-haiti/
Lee Camp looks into how Western notions of authoritarianism are disconnected from reality. The talking heads of imperialist propaganda will attack the enemies of US empire – with or without evidence – for economic inequality, a lack of freedom, illegitimate elections and whatever they think they can get away with saying. The same talking heads will also ignore or justify the existence of those same problems in the US and the societies of its allies.
Google has suspended me from all their products, I must of been right on,
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The Fiscal Revolution, The Peaceful Revolution, & Bank Runs
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EcOhP4IxNUCD/
EUROPA THE LAST BATTLE - ALL 10 PARTS - Complete and Final Version (2019)
https://ugetube.com/watch/europa-the-last-battle-all-10-parts-complete-and-final-version-2019_pQMr9SWDPKjUjVx.html
10 Jul, 2021 05:41
https://www.rt.com/shows/redacted-tonight-summary/528815-american-totalitarianism-cuba-haiti/
Lee Camp looks into how Western notions of authoritarianism are disconnected from reality. The talking heads of imperialist propaganda will attack the enemies of US empire – with or without evidence – for economic inequality, a lack of freedom, illegitimate elections and whatever they think they can get away with saying. The same talking heads will also ignore or justify the existence of those same problems in the US and the societies of its allies.
Google has suspended me from all their products, I must of been right on,
subscribe to my other channels,
ugetube.com,
https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Peace%20Terrorist
bit chute,
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pRIg3X4VSkfj/
ceflex.org
https://ceflix.org/channel/profile/1188/peace-terrorist
Brighteon,
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/peaceterrorist
153news.net,
https://153news.net/view_channel.php?user=PeaceTerrorist
Please help and donate,
https://www.patreon.com/drmeno
dr Meno on FACEBOOK
https://www.facebook.com/drmenorps
JOIN THE FISCAL REVOLUTION
https://www.facebook.com/fiscalrevolution/
The Fiscal Revolution, The Peaceful Revolution, & Bank Runs
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EcOhP4IxNUCD/
EUROPA THE LAST BATTLE - ALL 10 PARTS - Complete and Final Version (2019)
https://ugetube.com/watch/europa-the-last-battle-all-10-parts-complete-and-final-version-2019_pQMr9SWDPKjUjVx.html
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