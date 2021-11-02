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Swine-flu Scam
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62 views • November 02, 2021
4000 Americans are claiming damages amounting to $3.5 billion. Two thirds of the claims are for neurological damages and even deaths triggered by the flu shot. The CDC did not disclose the known dangers of taking the flu shot, such as Guillain-Barre Syndrome or even risk of death in their consent forms. People are still waiting for their day in court.
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