UK Ministry of Truth : Operation Blatant Lie

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The Government is under pressure to pull a new coronavirus advert which claims that those jogging, walking their dog or working out in parks are “highly likely” to have the disease.
The 30-second radio ad, which also warns “people will die” if individuals “bend the rules”, was condemned by MPs and public health experts for spreading “false information”, while the Advertising Standards Authority was assessing complaints received about it and a similar one about shopping at supermarkets.
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1NjTOHN5bRE
The Telegraph