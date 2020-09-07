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Understanding the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse
TruthAboutJesus
TruthAboutJesus
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53 views • September 07, 2020
Main YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/AVoiceInTheDesert/featured

You can read about the four horsemen of the apocalypse in the book of Revelation, chapter 6. Like much of what you read in Bible prophecy, these horsemen are rather mysterious. A lot of strange theories have been formed around their identities, so this video is an attempt to set things straight. In particular, we are focusing on the important spiritual lessons which can be learned from studying these horsemen, and how those lessons relate to the teachings of Jesus. This method of studying the Revelation will always lead to Truth... even if some of our details aren't exactly correct.

TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.

What is "A Voice in the Desert"?

A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.

If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].

CREDITS

Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)

Jesus-preaching-BY-bibleproject
Keywords
godlovejesustruthfaithapocalypserevelationteachingsendtimes
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy