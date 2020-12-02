© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FULL SHOW: Witnesses Testify On Michigan Voter Fraud; Thousands Of Illegal Votes Counted For Biden In The Dark Of Night
Follow
2
Share
Report
34 views • December 02, 2020
Major breaking news on voter fraud today as powerful witness testimonies in Michigan detail how the election was stolen from Trump in Michigan. As usual, mainstream news ignores this entire hearing. Attorney General Barr weighs in on the situation saying that there is no evidence of voter fraud, echoing the mainstream media talking point. He throws Trump’s base a bone on a hook saying that Durham will continue to investigate Obama and Spygate. Guests include Tom Pappert from National File and Enrique Tarrio in studio with Louie Huey on Skype. Things get a little wild. Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months! https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.