NOW THE END BEGINS.COM- DEC 12 2022- Day 1001 Of 15 Days To Flatten The Curve, It's So Much Worse Than You Expected

It seems
like just yesterday we were masked up, locked down and being forced to
receive the government injection of the untested, unproven and never
before used in human trials mRNA gene editing technology…umm, my bad,
vaccine. I meant to say vaccine. Through it all we have watched the New
World Order inexorably rise to the current level of power they now have.
The US is fighting a proxy war against Russia, billions continue to be
openly laundered through Ukraine, and for some reason no one is talking
about Paul Pelosi's alleged encounter with a male prostitute anymore.
And oh, Brittany Griner that was just released from Russia in a swap for
the 'Merchant Of Death' Victor Bout? Turns out that she's actually a
man. Welcome to Day 1001 of 15 Days To Flatten The Curve.On this episode
of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, we have arrived at Day 1001 and this
is no time for a sentimental journey down Memory Lane. Why? Because
there is so much new stuff to talk about, we won't spend much effort on a
recap. A little, but not much. Instead we will show you what they're
calling The Tripledemic, the latest incarnation of the Wuhan
gain-of-function lab virus. We will show you the upcoming and legally
binding Pandemic Accord from the World Health Organization that'll be
launched on us in early 2023. And we will show you the First Annual
Abraham Accords Global Leadership Summit that was held in Rome. Of
course, Anthony Fauci, Bill Gates, Klaus Schwab and the entire ensemble
cast will be making star turns on the global stage. All this is just the
tip of the iceberg on what will be the biggest Podcast we've ever done.
Don't miss it!
