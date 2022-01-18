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Los principales medios de comunicación ADMITEN el vínculo entre la inflamación cardíaca y Pfizer y las vacunas modernas ((English y Español))
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50 views • January 18, 2022
Mainstream Media ADMITTING Heart inflammation link to Pfizer and Modern vaccines
Los principales medios de comunicación ADMITEN el vínculo entre la inflamación cardíaca y Pfizer y las vacunas modernas
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CDC is reporting more than 300 cases of heart inflammation,
could be linked to the Pfizer and moderna coronavirus vaccines.
Many of the cases have been seen in people under the age of 30 after they receive their second dose.
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Los CDC están reportando más de 300 casos de inflamación cardíaca,
podría estar relacionado con las vacunas contra el coronavirus Pfizer y moderna.
Muchos de los casos se han observado en personas menores de 30 años después de recibir su segunda dosis.
Los principales medios de comunicación ADMITEN el vínculo entre la inflamación cardíaca y Pfizer y las vacunas modernas
------
CDC is reporting more than 300 cases of heart inflammation,
could be linked to the Pfizer and moderna coronavirus vaccines.
Many of the cases have been seen in people under the age of 30 after they receive their second dose.
-----------
Los CDC están reportando más de 300 casos de inflamación cardíaca,
podría estar relacionado con las vacunas contra el coronavirus Pfizer y moderna.
Muchos de los casos se han observado en personas menores de 30 años después de recibir su segunda dosis.
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