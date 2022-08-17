EPOCH TV | FBI Should Be Broken Up, Agents Moved to Other Depts: Victor Davis Hanson

"They tried to spread a dossier. They ruined the life of Carter Page. They went after Papadopoulos.

They tried to destroy Michael Flynn… Andrew McCabe lied to federal investigators. James Comey pled amnesia…You have an agency that has gone rogue and is interfering at the highest level of the country to affect an election."

"Why not break it up?"

The FBI should be broken up and its primary functions shifted to other departments of the federal government, argues classicist, political commentator, and military historian Victor Davis Hanson.

PREMIERE 8/16 at 7:30pm ET on EpochTV:

https://www.theepochtimes.com/victor-davis-hanson-fbi-should-be-broken-up-agents-moved-to-other-departments_4666789.html

He’s the author of “The Dying Citizen” and “The Case for Trump.”

🎥Watch the premiere on Tuesday, August 16 at 7:30pm ET on EpochTV: https://www.theepochtimes.com/victor-davis-hanson-fbi-should-be-broken-up-agents-moved-to-other-departments_4666789.html

#FBI #FBIRaid #Trump