THIS IS VFB'S 👧🐕🇺🇸 AMERICA
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Published 15 hours ago

VfB habs posted sum spicy takes...but my message habs been consistent: CHILDREN ARE NOT SEX TOYS


THIS is the world I want our children to inherit - this video is dedicated to Becca 🐶


Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/7kwfta


OG video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&v=ofCZNgnPtqU


German Shepards from kennel Finika in Norway and five year old Pernille playing here alone with 14 dogs. Who said that German Shepards are dangerous to kids and other dogs? Dogs, our best friends.... :-)


Source: https://www.youtube.com/@finika07


https://gab.com/CANST/posts/110329648206722559


from the puppy vid: love how the pack is constantly keeping her in the middle and move with her keeping her safe :)

Beautiful, kinda emanates this hunter gatherer vibe at least to me. Just seeing their uncensored innocent joy took me to another time.


THIS is what VfB intends to restore


75 Times Animals Proved to be Smarter than YOU in Less than One Hour !

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xfqglk1ZQnY


Domestic terrorists

• ᗰISᑕᕼIᗴᖴ ™ • (@4Mischief) May 7, 2023

https://twitter.com/4Mischief/status/1655319600941105152


‘Grim reaper’ spotted at King Charles’ coronation: ‘Who’s he looking for?’ - is this Project: Bluebeam localized? Smells like (((panic))) to me, boys

https://nypost.com/2023/05/06/grim-reaper-spotted-at-king-charles-coronation/


VfB contends the pharmagicians are mixing up sumfin in a cauldron ⚗

Anything in pasta useful in chemical reactions...?

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/pasta-new-jersey-mysteriously-dumped-in-old-bridge-woods/


WATCH: Pro-life center releases video of firebombing

https://www.wnd.com/2023/05/watch-pro-life-center-releases-video-firebombing/


Very bad dog handling

https://www.reddit.com/r/delta/comments/13au9lo/terrible_dog_handling_at_dtw/

Keywords
americapro-liferestorationnorwayvfbgerman shepheredskennel finikapernille

