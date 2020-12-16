© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Blessed Virgin Mary embraced me
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
13 views • December 16, 2020
While praying the Rosary the Blessed Virgin Mary embraced me and it felt like I melted. I was there at the cross and it was beyond real.
VLX mental prayer series by Fr David Nix:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9ULVNNcviao&;list=PLjsxYSk9VlHeHzwbngRWkjUR7bCU5JcS9
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OaLuCsfSmvY/
FOLLOW ME
Twitter - https://twitter.com/PPhonebooth
Parler - https://parler.com/profile/Prayerphonebooth
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/prayerphonebooth
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/prayerphonebooth/
Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCffB7HlPrGjVV7-Hl-Q7vpQ
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/prayerphonebooth/
Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/c-414074
Odysee - https://odysee.com/@PrayerPhonebooth:6
LBRY - https://open.lbry.com/@PrayerPhonebooth:6?r=343dVhz8SevRih4bg1wQPk6e5VUzZty4
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/prayerphonebooth
VLX mental prayer series by Fr David Nix:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9ULVNNcviao&;list=PLjsxYSk9VlHeHzwbngRWkjUR7bCU5JcS9
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OaLuCsfSmvY/
FOLLOW ME
Twitter - https://twitter.com/PPhonebooth
Parler - https://parler.com/profile/Prayerphonebooth
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/prayerphonebooth
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/prayerphonebooth/
Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCffB7HlPrGjVV7-Hl-Q7vpQ
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/prayerphonebooth/
Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/c-414074
Odysee - https://odysee.com/@PrayerPhonebooth:6
LBRY - https://open.lbry.com/@PrayerPhonebooth:6?r=343dVhz8SevRih4bg1wQPk6e5VUzZty4
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/prayerphonebooth
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.