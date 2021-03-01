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Death of the Germ Theory 2021 with Sacha Stone
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344 views • March 01, 2021
Vaccine Choice Canada has had the pleasure of interviewing 5 of the 6 doctors interviewed here!
SACHA STONE - IMANI MAMALUTION "OUR BRAIN TRUST DIVE ARTICULATING: THE DEATH OF THE GERM THEORY" with:
Dr Christiane Northrup, Dr Sherri Tenpenny, Dr Carrie Madej, Dr Lawrence Palevsky, Dr Tom Cowan & Dr Andrew Kaufman
Join the FIGHT for our FREEDOM. Become a member of Vaccine Choice Canada and stay informed!
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/join/
Help our First Responders and Frontline Workers "Know the Facts"
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/wp-content/uploads/vcc-concerns-with-covid-19-vaccines-2020.pdf
Support our Legal Defence Fund: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/donate/
You can also find our videos on:
https://www.youtube.com/vaccinechoicecanada (currently under heavy censorship and suspension)
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vaccinechoicecanada
https://www.bitchute.com/vaccinechoicecanada/
SACHA STONE - IMANI MAMALUTION "OUR BRAIN TRUST DIVE ARTICULATING: THE DEATH OF THE GERM THEORY" with:
Dr Christiane Northrup, Dr Sherri Tenpenny, Dr Carrie Madej, Dr Lawrence Palevsky, Dr Tom Cowan & Dr Andrew Kaufman
Join the FIGHT for our FREEDOM. Become a member of Vaccine Choice Canada and stay informed!
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/join/
Help our First Responders and Frontline Workers "Know the Facts"
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/wp-content/uploads/vcc-concerns-with-covid-19-vaccines-2020.pdf
Support our Legal Defence Fund: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/donate/
You can also find our videos on:
https://www.youtube.com/vaccinechoicecanada (currently under heavy censorship and suspension)
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vaccinechoicecanada
https://www.bitchute.com/vaccinechoicecanada/
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