© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pastor Artur Pawlowski speaks after 51 days in Canadian jail.
Follow
0
Share
Report
72 views • April 05, 2022
Pastor Artur Pawlowski on The Todd Coconato
Pastor Artur has been in jail in Canada for holding church services and feeding the poor! Listen to this urgent exclusive interview!
His website is www.streetchurch.ca.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Help us fund the operation here: www.ToddCoconato.com/give
Get up to the minute news here: www.Remnant.News
Download our new app at www.ToddCoconato.com/app
Follow Pastor Todd here: www.toddcoconato.com/findme
Go to our store for special deals for Remnant Warriors here: https://remnant.news/hanews/deals-for-remnant-warriors/
Pastor Artur has been in jail in Canada for holding church services and feeding the poor! Listen to this urgent exclusive interview!
His website is www.streetchurch.ca.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Help us fund the operation here: www.ToddCoconato.com/give
Get up to the minute news here: www.Remnant.News
Download our new app at www.ToddCoconato.com/app
Follow Pastor Todd here: www.toddcoconato.com/findme
Go to our store for special deals for Remnant Warriors here: https://remnant.news/hanews/deals-for-remnant-warriors/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.