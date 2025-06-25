© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dimitri Legrand Unveiling Shadows: Exposing Mind Control
"The paradigm shift is happening now. They show you corruption, incompetence, and lies, so you demand change. But the solution they offer isn’t freedom. It’s total digital control. AI, blockchain, and automation disguised as ‘transparency.’ They’re not cleaning up the system, they’re replacing it."
Watch carefully, because this is the final trap.