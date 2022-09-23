BIDEN DECLARES AN END TO THE PANDEMIC

Suddenly, Biden announces the pandemic is over as the narrative is now collapsing from all sides. From boosters to kids shots, the vaccine push is faltering as lawsuits pile up to remove the last covid restrictions.
#Fauci #PandemicIsOver
POSTED: September 23, 2022
