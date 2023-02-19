Federal Government REFUSES to Help Them



Awaken With JP





Enjoyed this video? Join my Locals community for exclusive content at jpsears.locals.com!

Get the shirt I'm wearing here - https://bit.ly/3DgBvYI

See my LIVE Comedy Shows - https://awakenwithjp.com/pages/tour

Take a stand against censorship. Join my Awakened Warriors Email List - https://awakenwithjp.com/joinme

In this video I react to the federal government refusing emergency support for Ohio after the tragic train derailment.

Listen and Subscribe to my Podcast here:

https://apple.co/3fFTbPC

Connect with me at:

http://www.facebook.com/AwakenWithJP

http://www.Instagram.com/AwakenWithJP

http://www.twitter.com/AwakenWithJP

https://mewe.com/p/awakenwithjp

https://parler.com/profile/AwakenWithJP

http://www.AwakenWithJP.com

https://rumble.com/AwakenWithJP