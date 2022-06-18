Mike Lindell Shares Truth about State of America with John Di Lemme

John Di Lemme interviewed Mike Lindell LIVE at the Rock the Red Event in Ocala, Florida. Watch as Mike shares the truth about what's going on in America and why it's the greatest times ever for Patriots plus hear about how he transformed his life and built MyPillow despite the odds stacked against him...

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