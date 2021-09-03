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Herd Immunity USA – It’s Here! The Government COVID Calamity Is Over* - Ledger Report 1155
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60 views • September 03, 2021
The CDC itself is now reporting that upwards of 83% of the U.S. population (16 and up) has some form of “protection” (immunity) against COVID either through vaccination or past infection. By any epidemiological standard, that is HERD IMMUNITY, folks. *Yet, the fight against the government-lead war on Liberty remains full throttle. The important thing here is this: governments are scaring and threatening Americans into capitulation and submission. Graham Ledger speaks with Dr. Christine Northrup about the dangerous of the so-called vax for COVID and why the vaxxed and unvaxxed must “just say no” all government COVID mandates.
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