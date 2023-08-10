Dr Meryl Nass explains how the WHO's proposed pandemic treatywill potentially remove human rights protections, enforce censorship and digital passports.
We're undergoing a soft coup.
https://www.brighteon.com/c82f2123-612b-45fd-9b4b-76a882d4bca1
https://swebbtube.se/w/k4K9XL7HhY7q3djHtFGHLN
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lsuV7HiMDEwL/
https://rumble.com/v36d320-were-undergoing-a-soft-coup..html
