We're undergoing a soft coup.
Fritjof Persson
Published 17 hours ago

Dr Meryl Nass explains how the WHO's proposed pandemic treatywill potentially remove human rights protections, enforce censorship and digital passports.


We're undergoing a soft coup.

dr meryl nass explainssoft global coupwhos proposed pandemic treaty

