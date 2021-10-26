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EARLY COVID TREATMENTS MAKE A COMEBACK
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9769 views • October 26, 2021
EARLY COVID TREATMENTS MAKE A COMEBACK
From acclaimed doctors to popular podcasters, there’s a groundswell of people pushing back on their right to early Covid treatment. FLCCC Dr. Pierre Kory announced he’s an expert witness in a legal case against a pharmacy denying IVM while Joe Rogan roasted CNN’s lead medical correspondent Sanjay Gupta...and won.
#Covid #Hydroxychloroquine #Ivermectin #Remdesivir #HorsePaste #RonJohnson #Pandemic #DrPierreKory #ControlledTrials #NIH #AntiviralAgents #JoeRogan #JoeRoganPodcast #SanjayGupta #CNN #JeffereyJaxen #JaxenReport #TheHighwire #DelBigtree #HW238
POSTED: October 26, 2021
From acclaimed doctors to popular podcasters, there’s a groundswell of people pushing back on their right to early Covid treatment. FLCCC Dr. Pierre Kory announced he’s an expert witness in a legal case against a pharmacy denying IVM while Joe Rogan roasted CNN’s lead medical correspondent Sanjay Gupta...and won.
#Covid #Hydroxychloroquine #Ivermectin #Remdesivir #HorsePaste #RonJohnson #Pandemic #DrPierreKory #ControlledTrials #NIH #AntiviralAgents #JoeRogan #JoeRoganPodcast #SanjayGupta #CNN #JeffereyJaxen #JaxenReport #TheHighwire #DelBigtree #HW238
POSTED: October 26, 2021
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