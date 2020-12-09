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Violence in DRC Parliament as MPs & Lawyers are fighting with machetes!!
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236 views • December 09, 2020
reports in the Democratic Republic of Congo Parliament descends into chaos as lawmakers trash parliament after President Felix Tshisekedi's move to end an alliance with his predecessor, Joseph Kabila.
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