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AUTHORITARIAN NIGHTMARE REOPEN PLAN LEAKED! YOU’RE NOT GOING TO LIKE WHAT YOU’RE ABOUT TO HEAR!
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206 views • April 15, 2020
Part of the plan to “open the country” has just been leaked to the Washington Post, and while the plan hasn’t been officially accepted by the white house it details a very grim future for the United States of America. In the video below I delve through the pages that have been leaked… which detail a complete takeover of our freedoms…
https://bit.ly/3abcNI3
https://bit.ly/3abcNI3
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