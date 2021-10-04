Dan Scavino posted: Jon Voight Message to American People

"LET US KEEP THE FAITH"

“My Fellow Americans, We Will Never Allow This Force Of Evil To Knock Down Our Constitution“



My fellow Americans, we will never allow this force of evil to knock down our Constitution, our God given truths. My friends, we are all saddened by the unrighteousness that has doomed our nation, we’re all angry for this deceit, that has taken our freedom, our children’s freedom. But we must not give up, for God shall remind all that his power is stronger than any politician, any book. Any lie. He will show truths. Because we’re a nation of truths and strength, and my fellow Americans. He will never let us down. Let us all keep our faith. Let us all keep our truths, and let’s all participate in the next rally for Donald J. Trump will show all that He is the only president that had our best interest. My friends, we’re all sad and heartbroken our nation is in despair, but he fought for us once and he will do it again. Let us hold our heads high, our hopes high and let us remember our forefathers’ words, the word stamped on our flag, our dollar bills, our trust. In God We Trust. Much love to you.