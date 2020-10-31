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The Fall of Deutsche Bank. Prepare Yourself Accordingly.
Stefan Molyneux
Stefan MolyneuxCheckmark Icon
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48 views • October 31, 2020
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/StefanMolyneux
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3441/the-fall-of-deutsche-bank-prepare-yourself-accordingly
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3441-the-fall-of-deutsche-bank-prepare-yourself-accordingly

After a slow-motion disaster of almost 10 years, the fate of one of Europe’s most important financial institutions appears to be sealed. Deutsche Bank started the year by announcing a record-setting loss in 2015 of €6.8 billion. Scandals, bad decisions, and unfortunate events – now Frankfurt-based Deutsche Bank shares are down -48% on the year to $12.60, a record-setting low.

With only $15.8 billion in market capitalization, shares of the 147-year-old company now trade for only 8% of its peak price in May 2007. The bank is currently cutting 9,000 employees and shuttering operations in 10 countries. The International Monetary Fund has stated that DBK is now the most dangerous bank in the world.

House, MD - The Real Cause of the Current Financial Crisis
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pHIlr77NF8I

The LIBOR Sandal
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sBd7NmL81CE

Sources: http://www.fdrurl.com/deutschebank

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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