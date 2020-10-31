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The Fall of Deutsche Bank. Prepare Yourself Accordingly.
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48 views • October 31, 2020
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MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3441/the-fall-of-deutsche-bank-prepare-yourself-accordingly
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3441-the-fall-of-deutsche-bank-prepare-yourself-accordingly
After a slow-motion disaster of almost 10 years, the fate of one of Europe’s most important financial institutions appears to be sealed. Deutsche Bank started the year by announcing a record-setting loss in 2015 of €6.8 billion. Scandals, bad decisions, and unfortunate events – now Frankfurt-based Deutsche Bank shares are down -48% on the year to $12.60, a record-setting low.
With only $15.8 billion in market capitalization, shares of the 147-year-old company now trade for only 8% of its peak price in May 2007. The bank is currently cutting 9,000 employees and shuttering operations in 10 countries. The International Monetary Fund has stated that DBK is now the most dangerous bank in the world.
House, MD - The Real Cause of the Current Financial Crisis
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pHIlr77NF8I
The LIBOR Sandal
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sBd7NmL81CE
Sources: http://www.fdrurl.com/deutschebank
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MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3441/the-fall-of-deutsche-bank-prepare-yourself-accordingly
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3441-the-fall-of-deutsche-bank-prepare-yourself-accordingly
After a slow-motion disaster of almost 10 years, the fate of one of Europe’s most important financial institutions appears to be sealed. Deutsche Bank started the year by announcing a record-setting loss in 2015 of €6.8 billion. Scandals, bad decisions, and unfortunate events – now Frankfurt-based Deutsche Bank shares are down -48% on the year to $12.60, a record-setting low.
With only $15.8 billion in market capitalization, shares of the 147-year-old company now trade for only 8% of its peak price in May 2007. The bank is currently cutting 9,000 employees and shuttering operations in 10 countries. The International Monetary Fund has stated that DBK is now the most dangerous bank in the world.
House, MD - The Real Cause of the Current Financial Crisis
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pHIlr77NF8I
The LIBOR Sandal
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sBd7NmL81CE
Sources: http://www.fdrurl.com/deutschebank
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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