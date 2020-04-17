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Michigan Becomes Nazi Germany
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77 views • April 17, 2020
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Overnight, America has been placed under varying degrees of lockdown, after one governor after another issues orders mandating people stay at home as a way of stopping the Wuhan Coronavirus. While most people are willing to go along with the orders, it’s become quite clear now that many governors, such as Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan have gone too far. David Zublick unseals the horrible truth in this special report!
Overnight, America has been placed under varying degrees of lockdown, after one governor after another issues orders mandating people stay at home as a way of stopping the Wuhan Coronavirus. While most people are willing to go along with the orders, it’s become quite clear now that many governors, such as Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan have gone too far. David Zublick unseals the horrible truth in this special report!
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