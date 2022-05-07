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What’s Happening To Biden In Massachusetts Is A Sign Of Things To Come
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381 views • May 07, 2022
The Daily Mail reports, Massachusetts voters have soured on Joe Biden as a new poll shows that the president's approval is dropping even in states where he won by the biggest margins against Donald Trump in 2020.
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