At least Tina was able to visit Versailles before dying peacefully in her sleep?

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They're continuing to die in their sleep. These psychos really know how to pull off a culling! Damn.
Sources
https://www.facebook.com/mike.s.welch.9/
https://www.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=27988324784112859&id=100000861385701
Music: The Beatles - I Am The Walrus
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Mirrored - The Kurgan Report