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WHITE GIANTS of the New World - Red Hair - Burial Mounds - ROBERT SEPEHR - December 2021
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151 views • January 12, 2022
Thanks so much to Robert Sepehr and his amazing videos of knowledge that I'm happy to share so others will hear.
Robert Sepehr is an anthropologist and author
(books also available through other websites and retailers)
http://amazon.com/Robert-Sepehr/e/B00...
Robert Sepehr Links
https://linktr.ee/RobertSepehr
Ancient Giants, Rituals, and Elite of Jekyll Island
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_UIpd...
GIANTS of Southern Archeology and Forbidden History
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TKOsI...
Thank you for supporting Atlantean Gardens
https://www.patreon.com/AtlanteanGardens
Robert Sepehr is an anthropologist and author
(books also available through other websites and retailers)
http://amazon.com/Robert-Sepehr/e/B00...
Robert Sepehr Links
https://linktr.ee/RobertSepehr
Ancient Giants, Rituals, and Elite of Jekyll Island
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_UIpd...
GIANTS of Southern Archeology and Forbidden History
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TKOsI...
Thank you for supporting Atlantean Gardens
https://www.patreon.com/AtlanteanGardens
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