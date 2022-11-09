Prognosticators Or Prophecy?!

The world as we once knew it is gone. The question you should be asking yourself is “will it ever be back to what we once considered normal?” Unfortunately, the world is being deliberately and systematically destroyed with each passing day… and there is little that anyone can do to change that. As we ponder the future and what tomorrow will bring, each of us must determine the course of actions (or inactions) for ourselves. We can choose to listen to the ever-changing, thundering voices of the talking heads and monthly prognosticators, which will only bring more confusion and uncertainty. Or, we can choose to listen to the certain and calming whisperings of the still small voice of the Spirit of God, through prophecy and personal revelation. Prophetic end times events are certain and definitely will come to pass. What is not certain is how will you prepare to meet God?

