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Iran Puts $80M Bounty on Trump’s Head for Soleimani Hit
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8 views • January 06, 2020
By Tyler O'Neil January 5, 2020
The mullahs of Iran have placed an $80 million bounty on the head of President Donald Trump in revenge for the hit that killed Quds Force leader Qasem Soleimani. Iranian state television announced the bounty, framing it as an offer on behalf of the Iranian people.
Source: https://pjmedia.com/trending/iran-puts-80m-bounty-on-trumps-head-for-soleimani-hit/
The mullahs of Iran have placed an $80 million bounty on the head of President Donald Trump in revenge for the hit that killed Quds Force leader Qasem Soleimani. Iranian state television announced the bounty, framing it as an offer on behalf of the Iranian people.
Source: https://pjmedia.com/trending/iran-puts-80m-bounty-on-trumps-head-for-soleimani-hit/
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