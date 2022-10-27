AA-155 Celia Farber talks COVID, Fauci, AIDS, and more

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Celia Farber joins us today to discuss the connections between AIDS, COVID, and Anthony Fauci. We will get into the use of fear as a control mechanism and what could be on the horizon in the coming years. Check out the show, like, and share the links!
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