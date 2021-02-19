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Part Three: America in Ancient and Modern Prophecy
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84 views • February 19, 2021
This is the third presentation in my A Biblical Perspective on the Purpose and Destiny of America webinar series. I discuss prophecies by Kim Clement and Mark Taylor as well as discussing the difference between the prophetic and the psychic and tips on telling the difference. I also point out the promises God has made to modern Isreal that apply to America. It's a message of hope and encouragement about building on the rock and having faith to pass through difficult times.
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