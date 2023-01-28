Personalized Weekly Proclamation: Psalm 71:14-16; Malachi 1:11, 20230128

Personalized Weekly Proclamation: Psalm 71:14-16; Malachi 1:11

Sabbath 7th Day of the Week Prayer, 20230128

(by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ, USA)

O my Almighty, Heavenly, Glorious, Merciful, and Righteous Father! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name. Thank You for the Atoning Blood-Bought Exemption Rights and Salvation that Your Begotten SON, my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ granted me on Calvary’s Cross.

My Heavenly Father:

14 I will hope continually, and will praise You yet more and more.

15 My mouth shall tell of Your Righteousness and Your Salvation all the day, with Thanksgiving.

16 I will go in Your Strength, my JEHOVAH JIREH, the LORD GOD my PROVIDER; I will make mention of Your Righteousness, of Yours only.

11 As You, the LORD of HOSTS, my JEHOVAH SHAMMAH, the LORD GOD who is EVERYWHERE established:

For from the rising of the sun, even to its setting, Your Name,

EL-ELYON, the MOST HIGH GOD shall be great among the Gentiles; in every place spiritual incense shall be offered to Your Name, EL-SHADDAI, the LORD GOD ALMIGHTY, and a pure offering in Truth and Spirit; for Your Name, ELOHIM, the LORD GOD shall be great among the heathen. Amen!

Thank You, JEHOVAH TSIDKENU, the LORD GOD my RIGHTEOUSNESS for Your daily Spiritual Health, Life, and Mercy. Thank You for answering my prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Psalm 71:14-16; Malachi 1:11, personalized, NKJV).

* * * *

SCRIPTURAL REMINDER:

As servant leaders, First Century Gospel Church is compassionately inspired by GOD's Holy Spirit to offer Scriptural advice and counsel to those who contact us about their questions, and to present their requests for prayer in humility to GOD's Throne of Grace and Mercy for answer and deliverance through the Power in the Blessed Name, Atoning Sacrifice, Blood-Bought Rights, and Righteousness of our LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Matthew 10:1, 28:19-20; Mark 11:22-24, 16:17-18; James 5:13-18).